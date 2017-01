Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Max Boncina aka Max Bon is a talented self-taught photographer and social studies teacher based in Brooklyn, New York. Max shoots a lot of cityscapes, interior and urban photography, he explores the hidden and often abandoned jewels of NYC and its surrounding environments.

Over twenty years ago began my love affair with the camera. Today I continue to create indelible imagery as I strive to continuously evolve as an artist.

More info: instagram / website