Tatsuto Shibata is a talented young self-taught photographer and student, who was born in Kasumigaura-shi, Ibaraki, Japan and currently lives and works in New York. Tatsuto shoots a lot of cityscapes, streetscapes, landscapes and portrait photography. Shibata travels across the globe capturing stunning urban photos. He studies Management at LIU Brooklyn.

More info: instagram / facebook / wixx