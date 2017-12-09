Lewis Slade is a talented photographer, filmmaker and drone pilot based in Sweden. Lewis is fascinated by the subtle tones, he shoots amazing urban, travel, lifestyle and aerial photography.

I have been interested in photography my entire life, however, with the introduction of high quality, portable quad copters, the ability to travel and take incredible images from amazing angles has become possible. This absolutely fascinates me. To be able to go anywhere, release the drone and explore a world only ever previously seen by the elite in helicopters excites me. Showing people something they see everyday but from an extraordinary angle is a phenomenal privilege.

