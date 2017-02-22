Hannah Ryan aka @subwayhands is an avid photographer who captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Hannah is on a mission to capture the intimacy and awkwardness of the subway, she believes that hands reflect more than you might think.

I’ve always noticed people’s body language and behavior on the subway. Subway rides bookend our days in New York, and people react to that intimacy on a spectrum of extreme comfort (man-spreading, flossing) to acute discomfort (like the self-consciousness of being in a crowded elevator).

I started to see how people’s body language was centralised in their hands. Sometimes their gestures hint at mood or inner experience.

More info: instagram