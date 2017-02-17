Stunning Mashup Photos of Superhero Action Figures by Japanese Photographer Hotkenobi
Japanese instagramer @hotkenobi takes his superhero action figures on miniature adventures that look even better than the fight scenes in movies. The Osaka-based photographer creates playful, fun scenes with eye-popping visuals using the action figures of our favorite heroes from rival universes. His instagram is filled with hilarious images of action figures, including many iconic Marvel and DC characters.
More info: instagram