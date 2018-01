Andrey Tyurin a.k.a. @darkflawless is an extraordinarily talented 18-year-old photographer, digital artist and youtuber currently based in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis. Over the past two and a half years, Andrey has amassed well over 234,000 followers on his Instagram account, making him one of the network’s most popular self-portraitists. Tyurin creates amazing surreal and conceptual self-portraits that thousands of people have fallen in love with.

More info: instagram