Carolina Mizrahi is a talented photographer, art director and stylist who was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and currently lives and works in London, UK. Carolina received her BA in Fashion Photography from London College of Fashion (LCF). Her work has been featured in magazines such as Vogue Brazil, Vogue Italy Gioiello, Vogue Italy Bambini, Vogue Italy Sposa, Vogue Portugal, Elle UK, Pandora, Time Out Magazine, Casadei, Saucony, Aquazzura.

I play with color to drive the viewer’s attention to certain aspects of my pictures, playing with different meanings associated with each shade. It’s a powerful communication tool especially when aligned with other symbolic signs.

More info: instagram / facebook / website