Anna McNaught is a talented photographer, graphic designer and artist currently based in Los Angeles, California. “I have been surrounded with art in all forms from my family ever since I can remember,” she says. Anna received her BS in Photography from Ithaca College, New York. She creates stunning dreamlike and fine art photo manipulations. ” I developed a strong passion for photography and design from a young age with a constant drive to create and observe the world around me,” McNaught explained. “As a child, I was enthralled with the fast paced, glamour and glitz world of fashion, photography, and design. This has evolved and matured from the superficial into my artistic pursuit of emotion and meaning through the media of photography and graphic design.”

I love sleek design, surrealism, clean layouts, bright photographs, and the occasional messy desk (it aids in my creative expression)

