Johnny Tang is an emerging Taiwanese American photographer who specializes in a surreal and cinematic brand of portraiture. He received his BFA from Savannah College of Art and Design and is currently living and working in Brooklyn, NYC.

Tang describes his creative process as constantly trying to find the sweet spot between eye candy and mind candy. While the subject of his works are mostly inspired by a western education, most of his visual influences are inspired by Asian pop culture. Tang seeks to create a unique aesthetic that expresses his experiences as an Asian American.

His recent solo exhibitions include BBoy Monsters at the Reed Space in New York’s LES, and World of One at Emmanuel college in Boston. His work is currently on view as part of the Boston Drawing Project at Carroll and Sons Gallery in Boston.

More info: instagram / facebook / website