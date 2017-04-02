Logan Zillmer is a talented conceptual & fine art photographer, and digital artist currently based in Grand Rapids, MI, USA. Logan explores fantastical worlds through his surreal photography. He is noted for producing a signature style of experimental, conceptual photography, often underscored with tragicomic humor, that has garnered international interest and recognition, and has generated a robust online following. Many of his images recall the compositions of Magritte, with the narrative wit of Charlie Chaplin, reconstituted for the modern American experience. He is a film school graduate and a passionate film enthusiast.

My work is simply an attempt to make sense of the world.

More info: instagram / facebook / website