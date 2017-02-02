Karl Forsberg is an professional photographer currently based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Karl uses Nikon D800 camera, he shoots a lot of lifestyle, landscapes, portrait and commercial photography.

In an advertising slogan, it is called ”The Best Coast” … Anyway, The West Coast is one of the most beautiful areas in Sweden. Here you will find open sea, bare cliffs and small beautiful fishing villages. During July and August there are many tourists here, but other months it is quiet and peaceful. And very beautiful. Do not miss it if you are in Sweden.

My pictures are mainly from areas close to Gothenburg, like Hono and Foto in the northern archipelago and Amundon in the south. Further north, the coastline becomes more dramatic and minimalist.

More info: instagram / website