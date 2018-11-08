Gorgeous swim and fashion portraits by Joey Wright, a talented photographer, and graphic designer from Fort Lauderdale, Florida who currently lives and works in Miami. Joey received his B.A. in Digital Media from Central Florida and spent several years in the graphic design field before redirecting his creative talents toward photography. Now he focuses on swimwear, lifestyle, and fashion photography. His work, primarily trademarked by its tastefully alluring and meticulously detailed quality, always reflects his easy-going approach balanced by a perfectionist nature. Wright has over 165,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website