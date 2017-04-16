Ekaterina Busygina (previously featured) is an architectural photographer and art director from Moscow, Russia. For her latest series “Symphony of Architectural Forms”, Ekaterina captured the harmony and symmetry of the geometry in Yekaterinburg, one of the largest and the most dynamic cities in Russia. The result is amazing!

Each building is unique and deserves to be presented in all variety. The unification of the different camera angles together highlights the beauty of strict forms and the harmony of the geometry of these buildings. And at the same time represents an urban portrait of modern cities.

