Tsalani Lassiter is a talented self-taught photographer, artist and creative currently based in Tahoe City, California. Tsalani shoots amazing landscape and nature photography in or around the Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, and the Sierra Nevada areas. Lassiter uses Sony Alpha a6000 Camera.

My name is Tsalani and I am an outdoor, sports, and lifestyle photographer based in California. Although I mostly grew up a city kid I’ve always had a deep passion for nature and the outdoors. I love exploring and getting off the beaten path. I try to spend as much time as possible on trails and backroads searching for hidden gems and lesser known areas.

