Martin Sanchez is a gifted photographer (previously featured), drone pilot, adventurer, and aerial explorer from the United States. “I currently pilot a [DJI Mavic Pro] and pretty much carry it everywhere I go”, he says. Martin uses Mavic 2 Pro Hasselblad drone. He has over 13.100 followers on Instagram and counting. Sanchez recently visited Tanzania and shared some awesome aerial views from his trip.

Surprising enough my recent capture of “End of the Line” which is a visual drone art has been selected as one of the best drone photos of the year and was awarded 1st Place in the People category in the 2017 International Drone Photography contest by National Geographic and Dronestagram. I didn’t think it would also inspire so many other people so I am very thankful for that.

