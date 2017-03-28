Ted Chin is a talented photographer, digital artist and filmmaker currently based in San Francisco, California. Ted received his BA in Computer Art from the State University of New York College at Oneonta and Master’s Degree in Animation from The Art Institute of California-San Francisco. He creates mesmerizing composites that seem to stem from another world where everything is possible. “I can’t write well so I create images instead,” he says.

For various reasons, I have been unable to travel as much as I would like. I’ve always dreamed about visiting different places. To see and experience new things. To tell a story of what I’ve encountered. I’m not a great writer, so I create images instead.

More info: instagram / facebook / website