Timo Lieber is a talented aerial photographer and artist based in London, who decided to capture the impact of Arctic warming and translate it into beautiful photographic images. Timo focuses on the environment, ranging from alpine ski slopes to oceans in the summer. His latest series “THAW”, is the result of a collaboration undertaken by Timo and several leading glaciologists. It is a series of eleven beautiful, large-scale fine art images of the Arctic landscape which capture not only the beauty but also the impact of Arctic warming on the region and draw attention to this amazing yet disturbing occurrence. “The environment is a key ingredient in all my photographic work. Having travelled to the Arctic numerous times and seeing the rate of change there, I had the idea of creating this new series,” Lieber says.

THAW is more than just a photography project – it is a collaboration between science, nature and our ability to discuss it through photographs. I visited the scientists in the camp on the ice cap and was overwhelmed by the scale of the landscape and the enormity of associated problems. All of that I brought together in THAW.

Timo Lieber shot “THAW” in July 2016, perched from small planes and helicopters as he was flown several hundred miles over Greenland.

