The Salt Series: Abstract Aerial Photography by Tom Hegen
Creative painting and abstract aerial shots by Tom Hegen, talented photographer, designer and artist who was born in Augsburg and currently lives and works in Munich, Germany. Tom’s passion for photography took root during his civil service in New Zealand. He began exploring the world through a lense. Since that time he took up photography besides his studies in Communication Design. Hegen focuses on aerial photography that show impact of human presence on earth.
