The Secret Lives of Star Wars Vilains by David Gilliver

David Gilliver is a talented photographer, digital artist and educator from Glasgow, Poland who currently lives and works in St. Peter Port, Guernsey, Channel Islands. Graduated from the Fine Art Photography course at the Glasgow School of Art, David focuses on nature, macro, landscapes, manipulated light and a long exposure, and toy photography.

Several years ago I decided to dedicate a lot of time to creating art work within the landscape in an attempt to capture the island of Guernsey in my own unique style. My initial project focused on creating a series of ‘light paintings’ using very long exposures captured at night time – a series of work that continually grows to this day. Now that I am living back in Scotland I cannot wait to begin creating a new body of landscape and light painting work so watch this space…

David Gilliver was inspired by the release of the Star Wars spin-off “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”. He stages the Star Wars vilains in daily life situations that look like to be the ones that we live.

More info: facebook / 500px / website