Spectacular aerial series of tulip farms in the Netherlands by Tom Hegen, the professional photographer, and designer from Munich, Germany. Tom captures aerial landscapes, that have been heavily transformed by human intervention and show places, where nature is channeled, regulated and controlled. Enjoy also his Salt Series.

Dutch Tulip Farmers grow around two billion tulips every year. The Flowers come into full bloom for three to four weeks a year, between April and May. Once the tulips are in full bloom, the farmers run cutting machines through their fields, lopping off the colourful flower heads. This is done so that the remaining energy of the flower gets directed back to the bulb so that it will bloom better and stronger. Mainly the tulip bulbs are sold, rather than the blooming flower head itself. In 2015 a total of 926 different tulip cultivars were bred. The Dutch horticulture sector is the world market leader in flowers, plants and bulbs. Some 77% of all flower bulbs traded worldwide come from the Netherlands.

For more flower photos read: 50 The Most Beautiful Flower Pictures



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website