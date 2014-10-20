More Than Human by Tim Flach

Over the past decade, Tim Flach‘s work has increasingly focused on animals, ranging widely across species but united by a distinctive style that is derived from his concerns with anthropomorphism and anthropocentrism. His interests lie in the way humans shape animals, and shape their meaning. Whether genetically, as with the featherless chicken, or with the symbolism that gives a special significance to a dove but dismisses a London pigeon as a flying rat. His images aim to promote discussion and encourage debate.

He has three major bodies of work, concerning different subject (Equus, focusing on the horse, Dogs Gods, on canines, and More Than Human, a broad exploration of the world’s species), and has published four books; Evolution, 2013, More than Human, 2012, Dogs Gods, 2010 and Equus, 2008.

Flach is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society, and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Norwich University of the Arts in 2013. He lives and works in London, with his wife and son.