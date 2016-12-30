Amazing Time-Lapse GIFs by Ondřej Černín

Ondřej Černín is a talented 20-year-old self-taught photographer, filmmaker and student from Prague who currently studying in Switzerland. “I was born in Prague, I used to live in the suburbs of Seattle, but now I moved to a different suburb that belongs to the Swiss city of Zurich,” he says. Ondřej captures a lot of amazing nature and travel landscapes. “I love making gifs! Especially timelapses,” Černín explained.

I use a GoPro for my timelapses, which then are made into GIFs in Photoshop (which used to be mostly done at the school library, but I now at least have Photoshop Elements, yay..) Photos taken with Canon, unless they are blurry, which means it was my phone.

