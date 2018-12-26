The winning photographs from 2018’s international Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) awards showcase the world’s best travel photography. This year the competition received more than 20,000 submissions spanning 142 countries, including everything from a boy from the Suri tribe in Ethiopia to a volcano in Guatemala erupting against the backdrop of a starry sky.

The top prize and title of Travel Photographer of the Year 2018 (TPOTY) was taken by Stefano Pensotti, a semi-professional photographer from Italy, with eight superb images showcasing life around the globe.

#1 Travel – Special Mention, Sylvia Michel, Switzerland

#2 Beauty Of Light, Commended, Edward Graham, United States

#3 Faces, People, Cultures, Winner, Marinka Masséus, Netherlands

#4 Faces, People, Cultures – Winner, Best Single Image, Danny Yen Sin Wong, Malaysia

#5 Natural World – Commended, Ignacio Palacios, Spain

#6 Travel Photographer Of The Year, Overall Winner, Stefano Pensotti, Italy

#7 Natural World, special Mention, Roie Galitz, Israel

#8 Faces, People, Cultures – Special Mention, Vladimir Alekseev, Russian Federation

#9 Beauty Of Light, commended, Zhenzheng Hu, China

#10 Travel Portfolio, Winner, Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

#11 Travel – Special Mention, Marsel Van Oosten, Netherlands

#12 Trave, Highly Commended, Magdalena Strakova, Czech Republic

#13 Travel, commended, Mauro Di Bettio, Italy

#14 Hot/Cold, Commended, Stephen King, Hong Kong

#15 Natural World – Winner, Best Single Image, Florent Mamelle, France

#16 Natural World, Special Mention, Petar Sabol, Croatia

#17 Young Tpoty 15-18, Winner, Fardin Oyan, Bangladesh

#18 Natural World – Highly Commended, Marsel Van Oosten, Netherlands

#19 Natural World – Runner-Up, Fuyang Zhou, China

#20 Travel Portfolio, Winner, Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

#21 Travel, Special Mention, Yingting Shih, Taiwan

#22 Hot/Cold, Winner, He Jian, China

#23 Travel – Winner, Best Single Image, Philip Lee Harvey, United Kingdom

#24 Travel Portfolio, Winner, Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

#25 Young Travel Photographer Of The Year, Winner, Isabella Smith, United States

#26 Tranquillity, Commended, Scott Portelli, Australia

#27 Travel, commended, Mauro Di Bettio, Italy

#28 Hot/Cold, Runner-Up, Andrew James, United Kingdom

#29 Hot/Cold, Runner-Up, Philip Lee Harvey, United Kingdom

#30 Faces, People, Culture – Special Mention, Ben Mcrae, Australia

#31 Travel Portfolio, Winner, Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

#32 Travel Photographer Of The Year, Overall Winner, Stefano Pensotti, Italy

#33 Trave, Highly Commended, Magdalena Strakova, Czech Republic

#34 Trave, Highly Commended, Magdalena Strakova, Czech Republic

#35 Hot/Cold, Highly Commended, Joshua Holko, Australia

#36 Travel Portfolio, Winner, Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

#37 Faces, People, Cultures, Highly Commended, Tariq Zaidi, United Kingdom

#38 Beauty Of Light, commended, Oscar Tarneberg, United Kingdom

#39 Travel – Special Mention, Paul Sansome, United Kingdom

#40 Natural World, Special Mention, Antwan Janssen, Netherlands

#41 Trave, Highly Commended, Magdalena Strakova, Czech Republic

#42 Travel, commended, Mauro Di Bettio, Italy

#43 Travel Portfolio, Winner, Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

#44 Smart Shot, Commended, Josien Van Geffen, Netherlands

#45 Faces, People, Cultures, Commended, Sue O’connell, United Kingdom

#46 Travel Portfolio, Winner, Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

#47 Travel, commended, Mauro Di Bettio, Italy

#48 New Talent, Festivals & Events – Winner, Jose Antonio Rosas, Peru

#49 Smart Shot, Winner, Nicola Young, United Kingdom

#50 New Talent, Festivals & Events, Runner-Up, Diana Buzioanu, Romania

