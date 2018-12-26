The winning photographs from 2018’s international Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) awards showcase the world’s best travel photography. This year the competition received more than 20,000 submissions spanning 142 countries, including everything from a boy from the Suri tribe in Ethiopia to a volcano in Guatemala erupting against the backdrop of a starry sky.
The top prize and title of Travel Photographer of the Year 2018 (TPOTY) was taken by Stefano Pensotti, a semi-professional photographer from Italy, with eight superb images showcasing life around the globe.
#1 Travel – Special Mention, Sylvia Michel, Switzerland
“When I created this picture – a lot of people asking me if this is a wolf. And of course a swiss white shepherd has a lot of wolf in it. It was the reason for me to buy me a dog like this. He’s not a typical pet, he has the majesty of a wolf and of course he has a lot of it’s character!”
#2 Beauty Of Light, Commended, Edward Graham, United States
“To capture this image, I laid prone on the surface, aligning my camera with the ice block and setting sun in the distance. The ice block lit up with golden hues, emitting a visual warmth that belied the cold of this wonderful place”
“When we met, the boy was carrying his shoes in his hands as he couldn’t use them anymore. Traveling prepared makes a difference, and with my sewing needle and dental floss, we patched them up, so that he could follow his herd.”
#11 Travel – Special Mention, Marsel Van Oosten, Netherlands
“The Grand Tsingys are a rare geological phenomena. The rocks are razor sharp. I climbed up during the night to be able to photograph this climber in the early morning.”
“Verges, a small town in Catalunya, is famous all over the world for the celebrations of the “Dansa de la Mort” that is celebrated on every holy Thursday. It is probably the last dance of its kind in Europe, performed continuously since the Middle Ages”
#14 Hot/Cold, Commended, Stephen King, Hong Kong
“Lava from the Kilauea Volcano flows into the ocean.”
#15 Natural World – Winner, Best Single Image, Florent Mamelle, France
“This picture of the Fuego volcano was taken from the summit of the Acatenango volcano. At 4000m, the sky was extremely clear and the Milky Way was in the upper left corner.”
#16 Natural World, Special Mention, Petar Sabol, Croatia
“The master river predator was seen by the Petar Sabol in his home village of Gorican, Croatia, fishing by a local canal. Professional photographer Petar, 36, said he was searching the area for several hours before he saw the lone kingfisher”
#17 Young Tpoty 15-18, Winner, Fardin Oyan, Bangladesh
16 year-old Fardin Oyan lives in Bangladesh and is currently studying in 11th grade at college. He had a keen interest in technical gadgets since his early childhood, and was particularly interested in cameras because photography never grew old as computer games did. When he was in 7th grade, he convinced his father to buy him a compact camera which was worth a little above a hundred USD. He can clearly remember the first snap he took – two sparrows just outside his window: “I was so happy that I can’t describe that moment in words. The camera felt like a magical box to me. After that moment, I decided to take the path of photography seriously and now photography has become the part and parcel of my life.”
#18 Natural World – Highly Commended, Marsel Van Oosten, Netherlands
“The Qinling golden snub-nosed monkey is listed as Endangered by the IUCN as only some 3,800 individuals still exist. Most people have never seen these creatures”
“The morning mist rises mystically from the valley towards the small town in the Haraz mountains”
#21 Travel, Special Mention, Yingting Shih, Taiwan
“A red crane cleaning its own feathers looks like a taijitu. A taijitu is a symbol or diagram representing Taiji (Supreme Ultimate) which contains one circle with an inner pattern of symmetry representing yin and yang. The concept of Taiji can be traced back to the Daoism in the Dao De Jing. The oneness of the Dao implies the ideal way of existing and the perfect path of balance in our world.”
#22 Hot/Cold, Winner, He Jian, China
“The local people who walked on the pilgrimage road were pious and pure.”
#23 Travel – Winner, Best Single Image, Philip Lee Harvey, United Kingdom
“Sand divers freedive down to the bottom of the Niger river to collect sand for the building industry. It’s an extremely dangerous job from which many don’t return.”
#37 Faces, People, Cultures, Highly Commended, Tariq Zaidi, United Kingdom
“Elie, 45, struts his stuff in the streets of Brazzaville. He has been a Sapeur for 35 years and his elaborate outfits bring joy to himself and his community.”
#38 Beauty Of Light, commended, Oscar Tarneberg, United Kingdom
This is a famous highway intersection in Shanghai where two of the city’s core arteries meet.
#39 Travel – Special Mention, Paul Sansome, United Kingdom
“Iceland is simply extraordinary – a unique wilderness of volcanic landscapes, stunning waterfalls, vast, empty beaches and great bird life.The Icelandic people are defined by their relationship with this land and the human impact of remote farms, isolated churches and fishing villages contribute to the photographers subject matter”
#40 Natural World, Special Mention, Antwan Janssen, Netherlands
Char Kaliganj in Dhaka, slum and home to one of the largest shipyards of Asia. A city made by giant skeletons of old ships which employ around 15 thousands souls that work to both break down massive shipping vessels as well as create new ships from the parts. The age of laborers ranges from 8 to 80 and they all work together. The work is hard, crude, dirty and dangerous but it gives thousands of them employment and wages to feed their families.
Matjaz Krivic is a documentary photographer capturing stories of people and places. For 25 years he has covered the face of the earth in his intense, personal and aesthetically moving style that has won him several prestigious awards, including World Press Photo in 2016. He has portrayed poor parts of the world characterised by traditions, social unrest and religious devotion. His photographs sensitively reflect the images of the marginal word – the voices of the neglected. Because of the artist’s directness and respect for individuals, the people photographed are spontaneous, natural and open.Their ‘soul’ is captured and the viewer is encouraged to observe and think.
#44 Smart Shot, Commended, Josien Van Geffen, Netherlands
“This photo was taken on a stormy day when a father threw a towel toward his son to see how hard the wind was blowing.”
#45 Faces, People, Cultures, Commended, Sue O’connell, United Kingdom
#48 New Talent, Festivals & Events – Winner, Jose Antonio Rosas, Peru
Jose Antonio Rosas was born and raised in Lima, Peru. Photography became a serious pursuit for him in 2007, when he first traveled to Antarctica and fell in love with its wildlife and landscapes. During the next eight years, he combined his love of photography and the outdoors with a career in finance. In 2015, he made the decision to take a year off from his career and enrolled in the Online Low Residency Program at the International Center of Photography. During this program, he was encouraged to expand the range of his interests, and started photographing people. After the program, he decided to dedicate more of his time to photography and is currently enrolled in the One-Year, Full Time Creative Practices program at ICP.
#49 Smart Shot, Winner, Nicola Young, United Kingdom
#50 New Talent, Festivals & Events, Runner-Up, Diana Buzioanu, Romania