Sebi Scheichl is a talented 21-year-old self-taught photographer and student from the beautiful city of Salzburg in Austria. Sebi currently studies Geography at the University of Salzburg. He captures amazing travel landscapes. “I became passionate about photography not that long ago,” he says. “In may 2016 I bought myself my first dslr-camera and from there on I was using it almost 24/7.”

I just always like to be outside and explore new and different places and countries; catch a sunrise on a mountain top, go swimming in a freezing lake or watching the sunset at the sea and capture these unique moments…

