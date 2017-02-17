Claudio Bezerra is a talented photographer and traveler who was born in Recife, Brazil and currently based in South Florida, United States. He’s loved taking pictures since a very young age “but never in an artistic way” he claims. Claudio joined Instagram in October 2012 and he’s been evolving as a photographer ever since. Claudio travels a lot, he shoots incredible vibrant and bright travel landscapes.

I’m from Brazil, so a place with Alpine Lakes and Mountains is my perfect spot because it is so different from my tropical environment. Pictures can’t describe this majestic place. It’s absolutely breathtaking.

Aruba

Aruba

Bled Slovenia

Bled Slovenia

Charles Bridge, Prague

Charles Bridge, Prague

Everglades National Park, Florida

Everglades National Park, Florida

Hallstatt, Austria

Hallstatt, Austria

Lake Louise, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Lake Louise, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Manarola, Cinque Terre, Italy

Manarola, Cinque Terre, Italy

Navagio Beach, Zakinthos, Greece

Navagio Beach, Zakinthos, Greece

Venice, Italy

Venice, Italy

More info: instagram