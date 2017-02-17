Claudio Bezerra is a talented photographer and traveler who was born in Recife, Brazil and currently based in South Florida, United States. He’s loved taking pictures since a very young age “but never in an artistic way” he claims. Claudio joined Instagram in October 2012 and he’s been evolving as a photographer ever since. Claudio travels a lot, he shoots incredible vibrant and bright travel landscapes.

I’m from Brazil, so a place with Alpine Lakes and Mountains is my perfect spot because it is so different from my tropical environment. Pictures can’t describe this majestic place. It’s absolutely breathtaking.

More info: instagram