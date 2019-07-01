Stunning travel landscapes by Dotz Soh, a multi-talented photographer, adventurer, and Instagram star from Singapore. Dotz graduated from London as an Interior Designer. She travels around the globe to capture majestic natural and urban landscapes. Soh has over 1,000,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

Inspired by many amazing photographers and started shooting and still learning. Being a designer I love to create my artwork with a different touch.

More info: Instagram / GramQuery