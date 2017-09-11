Colby Moore is a talented photographer, retoucher and traveler currently based in Springfield, Missouri, USA. Colby began his career doing live and promotional photos for musicians while on the road as a member of a touring band himself. Moore became addicted to the traveling lifestyle and kept exploring new places even after leaving the band, now with his wife in the passenger seat.

When I’m not traveling you can find me in Springfield MO (my home base) with my wife grabbing Pad Thai and tacos from the food truck down the street or hanging out with our kittens and chickens at home. I also enjoy playing in a band with my friends and going to the Buffalo River every chance I get.

More info: instagram / facebook / website