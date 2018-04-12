Spectacular travel and adventure landscapes by Johannes Hulsch a.k.a. bokehm0n (previously featured), talented 22-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher, traveler and drone pilot based in Leipzig, Sachsen, Germany. Johannes focuses on landscaping and traveling, he shoots stunning nature, coastlines, vivid lakes, fairytale castles and even breaching whales. Hulsch uses Canon 5D Mark III, DJI Mavic and DJI Phantom 4 Pro. He has built a social media presence of over 227,000 followers on Instagram.

