Kyle Mijlof is a talented self-taught photographer and filmmaker from Cape Town, South Africa. Kyle has been traveling around the world for the last 5 and a half years visiting 64 countries along the way. Mijlof shoots amazing landscapes, nature and aerial photography.

It all started in March 2010 when i left Cape Town after finishing University at the age of 21, studying Sound Design in the Movie Industry and decided to follow my dream of adventure.

Along the way i picked up photography and found out that i could make a living from this new found hobby/passion while living life on the road, taking in new experiences as well as life lessons along the way.

