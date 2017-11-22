Amazing Travel and Adventure Photography by Erin Sullivan
Erin Sullivan is a talented self-taught photographer, traveler and artist currently based in Los Angeles, California. After graduating from SUNY Purchase with a Bachelor’s Degree in Visual Arts & Environmental Studies in 2012, Erin spent three years living out of her backpack, traveling and leading teen adventure programs in 9 countries. Sullivan shoots amazing travel, nature and lifestyle photography.
More info: instagram / facebook / website