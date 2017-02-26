Camaran Khiev is a talented self-taught photographer, graphic designer, artist and traveler who was born in Los Angeles, CA and currently lives and works in San Diego. “Being the youngest i got to see my family’s work grow and get better, they have always been my inspiration,” he says. Camaran shoots a lot of travel, nature, urban and landscape photography.

I always saw the world differently, always had the feel to venture to new places and explore. I tend on visiting other countries in the near future, But right now im happy to take photos of my ventures here in the U.S.

