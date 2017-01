Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Ekaterina Mishchenkova aka katia_mi is a talented photographer, art director, conceptualist blogger and social media strategist who was born in Olomouc, Czech Republic and currently based in Moscow, Russia. Katia travels fifteen to twenty times each year, she shoots amazing landscape, urban and architecture photography. Mishchenkova studied at Stroganov Moscow State University of Industrial and Applied Arts.

More info: instagram