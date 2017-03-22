Jakob Noc is a talented self-taught photographer currently based in Bled, Radovljica, Slovenia. Jakob shoots a lot of travel, landscape, cityscape and nature photography. “I bought my first DSLR in January 2013 although it all started sooner when I was still at a very young age,” he says. His father owned a semi-automatic analog Canon camera.

My father talked about shutter speeds, apertures, good lights, how he was developing his own photos when he was young and naturally, as a young boy, I was infatuated. Through years of studying photography and post processing I developed my own style and fell in love with urban landscape photography.

