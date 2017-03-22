Jakob Noc is a talented self-taught photographer currently based in Bled, Radovljica, Slovenia. Jakob shoots a lot of travel, landscape, cityscape and nature photography. “I bought my first DSLR in January 2013 although it all started sooner when I was still at a very young age,” he says. His father owned a semi-automatic analog Canon camera.

My father talked about shutter speeds, apertures, good lights, how he was developing his own photos when he was young and naturally, as a young boy, I was infatuated. Through years of studying photography and post processing I developed my own style and fell in love with urban landscape photography.

Colmar, Alsace

Colmar, Alsace

Colmar, France

Colmar, France

Črni Kal Viaduct

Črni Kal Viaduct

Fribourg, Switzerland

Fribourg, Switzerland

Kropa, Slovenia

Kropa, Slovenia

Lake Bled

Lake Bled

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana, Slovenia

London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom

Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany

Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany

Royal Albert Hall, London

Royal Albert Hall, London

The Capital Hill, Slovenia

The Capital Hill, Slovenia

More info: instagram