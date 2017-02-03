Kirsten Alana is a talented self-taught photographer, traveler, writer and Francophile who currently lives and works in New York City. “I’ve worn a lot of hats in my career, but I am first and foremost always a photographer,” she says. Kirsten shoots a lot of adventure, fashion, landscape and interior photography.

I’m a lover of culture and adventure, I’m always seeking to know more. I’m a romantic and an optimist at heart.

Travel, to me, has always symbolized the magic and freedom of not only finding oneself, but also discovering the heritage you descend from and actively being invested in your own life’s journey.

