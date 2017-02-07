Known as Australia’s first professional Instagrammer, Lauren Bath is a 36-year-old chef turned photographer. Lauren quit her job in 2013 to pursue a career in photographic marketing on Instagram, and she’s never looked back. “In January 2013 I quit my life in the kitchen to try and become Australia’s “first professional instagrammer”, effectively monetizing my online reach by working in the tourism industry,” she says. Bath now has over 461,000 followers, and travels around the world, posting photos on her Instagram account.

More info: instagram / website