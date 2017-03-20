Marc Nouss is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler currently based in Paris, France. Marc shoots amazing travel, lifestyle, landscape, cityscape and nature photography. “I’ve always been passionate by photography, and started taking photos more often with my cell phone, as many people do,” he says. “Then, as the years passed, I invested in a camera and I enjoy photography so much more now!”

What I love most about photography, is the connection with other countries.

More info: instagram / facebook / website