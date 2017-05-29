Paulo del Valle is a talented 28-year-old photographer, traveler, designer and content creator currently based in São Paulo, Brazil. From Israel to Dubai, Paulo magically captures the light of tourist destinations from around the world. He takes his 354K+ Instagram followers on his stunning adventures.

I spent my whole childhood thinking I was going to be a doctor, since I have a family full of doctors. After I finished High School, I studied to be a doctor for 2 years. I wanted to be just like my father, a Cardiologist. It turns out that other things were making more sense to me than being a doctor. I’ve always been creative and while I was studying, I was also creating. That’s when it hit me: I had to be something else. I had to create.

