Rafael Bittermann is a talented self-taught photographer and instagrammer currently based in Vienna, Austria. Rafael shoots a lot of urban, nature, lifestyle and travel photography. He uses Sony A7 and Samsung Galaxy S8 cameras.

Mostly known on Instagram as “@rafaelwien” I grew a following due to my addiction to Urban Exploring but especially because of my passion for photography – always striving to find new perspectives on my hometown Vienna and its people, the places I visited and the ones I plan to visit.

More info: instagram / facebook / website