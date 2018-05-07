Stunning adventure shots by Jackson Hole, talented self-taught photographer, graphic designer and traveler who was born and raised in San Francisco, California and currently lives and works in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA. Jackson focuses on landscaping and outdoor photography. He shoots also a lot of portrait, lifestyle and wedding photography.

I work full-time as a graphic designer and spend my weekends exploring all that northwestern Wyoming has to offer; camping, backpacking, river floats and more.

