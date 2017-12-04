Jodi Nasser is a talented photographer, traveler and blogger currently based between Los Angeles and New York, USA. Jodi specializes in travel & lifestyle photography, sharing the world we live in through visual & written storytelling. “I dabbled in photography & photo classes in my youth”, she says. “But, it wasn’t until January 2015, while living in NYC, that I became a serious photographer, using my photos to inspire others to get out and explore. I have been an avid traveler my whole life, so as my photography skills rapidly improved, I found it natural to merge my two passions.”

At present, I have visited 46 countries, 23 states, and 6 continents. During that time, I have worked and collaborated with companies such as, The Sailing Collective and Jetsetter, to name a few. In addition, I have been published in Outside Magazine & recently won Travel & Leisure Magazine’s 2016 Photo of the Year Contest.

