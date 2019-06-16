Spectacular travel landscapes by Johan Lolos, a talented photographer, and adventurer who was born and raised in Brussels and currently lives and works in Melbourne, Australia. Johan received his Master’s degree in public relations from the Institute of Advanced Studies of Social Communications. He focuses mainly on outdoors, adventures, and landscape photography. Lolos has more than 454K followers on Instagram.

As a nomadic traveler, I don’t know where I’ll be next month, and that’s the way I love my life. I like to stay for a few months in a specific place, trying to live life locally and to understand their culture.

