Stunning Travel and Adventure Photography by Jordan Hammond

Jordan Hammond is a multi-talented 24-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher, adventurer and drone pilot who was born and grew up in the small seaside town of Dover, nestled away in the southeast corner of England. Jordan focuses on traveling, he captures amazing landscapes, nature, urban and lifestyle photography. Hammond currently travels throughout Asia, experiencing and photographing some of the most undiscovered gems of the continent and the people that inhabit them.

My passion for photography blossomed during my time in China, and has seen me adventuring through Asia for the past 2 years.

More info: instagram