Stunning Travel and Adventure Photography by Kelsey Johnson

Kelsey Johnson is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and traveler currently based in San Francisco Bay Area. Kelsey focuses on landscaping and traveling, she shoots amazing nature, urban, lifestyle and adventure photography. Johnson uses Sony a99 + Sony a77ii cameras with Sony 16-55mm f2.8 + Sony 50mm f1.4 + Sony 55-200mm f4.0 lens.

When I’m not behind the lens, you may find me spelunking through underground rivers in New Zealand, road tripping across the barren West Fjords of Iceland, or walking alongside the waves at Ocean Beach, just a few blocks from my doorstep.

More info: instagram / website

