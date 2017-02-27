Christina Tan is a talented self-taught photographer, world traveler and instagramer based in Indonesia. Christina attended Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, California and worked in fashion industry before she discovered her life passion: photography. “What started as a hobby has given her commercial work with prestigious fashion designers, multinational companies, hotels and restaurants.”

My sense of style and art is what got me into photography, but I didn’t start shooting landscapes until two years ago. I’ve always loved to travel on my own and go on holiday to places I’ve see in magazines. I told myself it’d be such a waste if I didn’t take photos of those destinations so I started to teach myself.

More info: instagram / facebook / website