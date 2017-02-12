Cole Rise is an professional 32-year-old photographer, filmmaker and pilot from Oyster Bay, New York. Cole studied Film & Cinematography at Emerson College. He shoots a lot of travel, adventure, nature and portrait photography. Rise has spent the better half of his life behind the lens; stalking cows and lying in the grass to capture the landscape. His clients include: Polaroid, Etihad Airways, Land Rover, National Geographic, Sony, Harley-Davidson and many others.

Cole Rise uses Hasselblad 500 C/M – 80mm F2.8, Leica MP – 35mm F1.4, Sony A7RII, Canon 5D Mark III – 24mm F1.4, iPhone 6S / 6S Plus and DJI Inspire 1.

More info: instagram / facebook / website