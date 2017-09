Cuma Cevik is a talented 27-year-old photographer, retoucher and traveler currently based in Ankara, Turkey. Cuma focuses on landscaping, he shoots beautiful nature, cityscape and travel photography. Cevik uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera with EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM, EF24-70mm f/2.8L II USM and EF70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM lens.

More info: instagram / facebook / website