Guido Diana is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler, who was born and raised in Amersfoort, Netherlands. Guido received his degree in Retail Management from Christian University Windesheim Zwolle. Diana just travelled 24.000km through North America and now travels through Iceland. He focuses on landscape and architecture photography.

During my three months of travel through North America, I have seen the yellow aspen fall colors of Colorado, the incredible lakes of the Canadian Rockies, drove San Francisco’s Golden Gate bridge, Stood at the foot of the Grand Canyon, had an encounter with a wild grizzly bear and saw much more breathtaking views!

More info: instagram / facebook / website