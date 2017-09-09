James Relf Dyer is a talented photographer, filmmaker and explorer who was born and raised in South West England and currently lives and works in London. “Growing up in a family of avid travellers, the thrill of exploring more of our world was never far away,” he explaines. After graduating high school with top grades in Photography, Art & Graphic Design, James took a year out to fuel his travel cravings before intending to attending one of London’s top Media Universities: Ravensbourne under an unconditional offer. Seven months away from home saw him venturing all across the globe; from the Japanese temples in Kyoto, to the lush rainforests of Sri Lanka, to the beaches of Fiji & the metropolis of NYC. Dyer focuses on traveling, he shoots a lot of nature, landscapes, urban and adventure photography. James uses Canon 6D, Go Pro Black 5 and DJI Phantom 4 Drone.

Over the past 18 months, I’ve wandered a total of 20 countries, capturing their iconic landscapes & delving into their unique cultures – all whilst documenting my travels on social media for the world to gather inspiration & follow their inner wanderlust.

