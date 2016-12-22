43 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Uli Cremerius is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler from Bonn, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany. Uli shoots amazing travel and nature landscapes, he uses Canon 5D Mark III camera with Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L and Canon 50mm f/1.8 lenses. Cremerius started photography five years ago. “When Uli was a child his grandpa often took him to the forest. He showed Uli the animals and he got quite enthusiastic about the beauty of nature.”

More info: instagram / facebook / website