43
shares
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
Pin to Pinterest
Share on StumbleUpon
+
What's This?

Uli Cremerius is a talented self-taught photographer and traveler from Bonn, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany. Uli shoots amazing travel and nature landscapes, he uses Canon 5D Mark III camera with Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L and Canon 50mm f/1.8 lenses. Cremerius started photography five years ago. “When Uli was a child his grandpa often took him to the forest. He showed Uli the animals and he got quite enthusiastic about the beauty of nature.”

More info: instagram / facebook / website

Share via WhatsApp