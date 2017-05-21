Wantana Tierney is a talented Thailand-born self-taught photographer and traveler currently lives and works between Oslo and Sogndal, Norway. “After moving to Norway in 2008 to be with the love of my life and being surrounded by the beautiful Norwegian nature, I soon discovered my passion for photography”, she says. Wantana focuses on traveling, she shoots also a lot of portrait, wedding and lifestyle photography. “Although I had no formal photography training when I started out, having studied Science and Business Management at university, I had a lot of time on my hands and my love for photography grow with every click of the shutter”, she explaines.

I began by photographing the beautiful scenery during my trips around the country with my husband for his work. Soon, I was taking photos of anything and everything, and when I wasn’t taking photos, I was always thinking about taking photos! What started out as a way to keep me sane during the long cold dark Winters turned into a path of lifelong fulfilment.

